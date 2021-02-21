One dead after fatal accident in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a fatal single vehicle accident in Milton.

A 23-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were in a pickup traveling south on State Road 89. After the pickup veered off the road it went into a ditch on the right side of the road. Hitting a culvert of a driveway the pickup went airborne rotating as it did so. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

Both were air lifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The 23-year-old man died at the hospital.

