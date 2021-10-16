One dead after crash in Okaloosa County

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead and several injured after a crash in Okaloosa County on State Road 293.

A pickup truck failed to stay in their lane when it crossed the centerline colliding the front left side with the front left side of an oncoming SUV.

The SUV then rolled over. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. The passengers of the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-lie-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.