One dead after car catches fire in Escambia County crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person has died after a head on collision on US 29 Tuesday evening.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:51 p.m. on US 29 just north of Morgan Cemetary Road. The traffic report states a silver sedan was traveling the wrong way on US 29 when it hit an SUV driven by a 38-year-old woman head-on. Due to the collision, the FHP says the silver sedan caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Escambia County Fire-Rescue.
The 38-year-old, from Pensacola, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital in serious condition.
