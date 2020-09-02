One dead after car catches fire in Escambia County crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person has died after a head on collision on US 29 Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:51 p.m. on US 29 just north of Morgan Cemetary Road. The traffic report states a silver sedan was traveling the wrong way on US 29 when it hit an SUV driven by a 38-year-old woman head-on. Due to the collision, the FHP says the silver sedan caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Escambia County Fire-Rescue.

The 38-year-old, from Pensacola, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital in serious condition.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories