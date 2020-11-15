One dead after accident in Crestview Saturday night

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a fatal accident occurred in Crestview late Saturday night.

Renee M. Longoria, 49, from Texas was struck by a Silver Toyota traveling South on Ferdon Boulevard.

According to investigation statements and video captured from the dash cam of the vehicle, Longoria was crossing the center of the intersection without using the two near by crosswalks. Longoria crossed when the lights were still green.

Sun Price, 54, drove through the intersection where Longoria was crossing improperly and stuck and killed Longoria. Price was unable to see and avoid Longoria. No charges will be considered for the driver in this case.

