One dead after accident in Crestview Saturday night

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OKALOOSA FATAL ACCIDENT_1553721433500.JPG.jpg

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a fatal accident occurred in Crestview late Saturday night.

Renee M. Longoria, 49, from Texas was struck by a Silver Toyota traveling South on Ferdon Boulevard.

According to investigation statements and video captured from the dash cam of the vehicle, Longoria was crossing the center of the intersection without using the two near by crosswalks. Longoria crossed when the lights were still green.

Sun Price, 54, drove through the intersection where Longoria was crossing improperly and stuck and killed Longoria. Price was unable to see and avoid Longoria. No charges will be considered for the driver in this case.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories