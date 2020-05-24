One arrested after motorist finds toddler crossing highway 98 at night

FLOROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office a man has been arrested for child neglect when they say his toddler escaped the house around 11:30 PM Friday, May 22, 2020. According to a news release, the toddler was found in nothing but a diaper crossing highway 98.

An OCSO spokesperson said one of the deputies was familiar with the neighborhood and went to a home he knew where young children lived. When the deputy arrived he noticed both the garage door and interior door open. 43-year-old Micah Adkins said he put the boy to bed and was checking emails and didn’t realize the boy had left. Adkins said this was the second time in the past three days this happened. The first time he found the child in a parking lot of a nearby car wash.

