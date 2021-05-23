Old motel heavily damaged by fire in Pace

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Rabbi Steven Silberman with Ahavas Chesed Congregation. We’re talking about a recent observance in synagogues this week, the Revelation of Mount Sinai. What is that?

Guest: The people of Israel shortly after leaving the land of Egypt under the leadership of Moses arrived at Mt. Sinai. As described in the book of Exodus, Moses went up to the mountain and people were at basecamp you might say and Moses came down with the two stone tablets. Upon which were engraved with the “Ten Great Words” as they’re called in Hebrew. Ta-da! It’s fantastic! That’s a revelation. Some are familiar with the famous movie with Charleton Heston, he comes down, looks grand speaks of a magnificent voice, but nobody today knows exactly what happened and how it took place so that’s where a little bit of discussion comes into play.