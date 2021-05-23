Old motel heavily damaged by fire in Pace

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire late Saturday afternoon heavily damages a former motel in Pace. Officials with the Pace Fire Rescue District say they responded to a fire at the former Santa Rosa Motel just before six Saturday evening.

“Ladder 21 arrived on scene first due and found heavy fire through the roof of a 1 story motel. Crews worked to extinguish the fire and it was brought under control at 6:21pm. Extensive overhaul was completed by companies on scene,” read the post. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

