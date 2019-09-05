Okaloosa school bus driver accused of abusing student in wheelchair

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County school bus driver is charged with child abuse after investigators say she forcefully shook a disabled student in a wheelchair.

Evelyn Fields, 56, lives in Walton County but was arrested in Okaloosa County where she works.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened August 16 on a school bus at Silver Sands School in Fort Walton Beach. Fields is accused of “forcefully shaking the arms of a wheelchair-bound, non-verbal child who has a condition that causes weak bones.”

“The boy had reportedly been clapping and making noises, something those who know him say he does when he’s happy,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The release goes on to say bus surveillance video showed Fields yelling in the child’s face and poking him in the side of the head.

