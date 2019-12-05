OCSO: Man forced teen to drop out of school to care for incapacitated person

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Joseph Matey, 47, was accused of keeping a teen out of school to help care for an incapacitated individual.

The victim was forced to spend 14 hours monitoring medical equipment such as a ventilator and checking vital signs, as well as feeding and caring for the individual’s needs.

Matey supposedly made the teen also work alongside him, depriving the victim of sleep.

A licensed psychologist reported the teen shows signs of “educational deprivation” and mental injury due to what Matey possibly put them through.

