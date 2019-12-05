OCSO: Man forced teen to drop out of school to care for incapacitated person

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Joseph Matey, 47, was accused of keeping a teen out of school to help care for an incapacitated individual.

The victim was forced to spend 14 hours monitoring medical equipment such as a ventilator and checking vital signs, as well as feeding and caring for the individual’s needs.

Matey supposedly made the teen also work alongside him, depriving the victim of sleep.

A licensed psychologist reported the teen shows signs of “educational deprivation” and mental injury due to what Matey possibly put them through.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories