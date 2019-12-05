MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Joseph Matey, 47, was accused of keeping a teen out of school to help care for an incapacitated individual.
The victim was forced to spend 14 hours monitoring medical equipment such as a ventilator and checking vital signs, as well as feeding and caring for the individual’s needs.
Matey supposedly made the teen also work alongside him, depriving the victim of sleep.
A licensed psychologist reported the teen shows signs of “educational deprivation” and mental injury due to what Matey possibly put them through.
LATEST STORIES:
- USDA finalizes new food stamp work requirements
- Thousands sign petitions demanding NFL remove former QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain
- US government files lawsuit to stop private wall construction in South Texas
- Emerald Republic Brewing Co. now open. Take a look inside.
- OCSO: Man forced teen to drop out of school to care for incapacitated person