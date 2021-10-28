Okaloosa K9 nabs man who fled from deputies

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from Okaloosa County deputies Wednesday night, and eventually being taken down by a K9.

Deputies tried to pull over a truck driven by 27-year old Tommy Daniel Lucas at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 for multiple moving violations in the area of SR 293 and Highway 20 in Niceville. Instead of stopping, Lucas accelerated and sped on SR 293 into oncoming traffic lanes.

Lucas drove his truck into the wood line on Eglin AFB property, where he ran into the woods. OCSO K9 “Burt” apprehended Lucas about 40 yards from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Deputies found a bag containing heroin near where Lucas was apprehended and also found methamphetamine in his truck. This is the third time Lucas has been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in the last month.

Lucas is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard for safety to persons or property, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence.