Okaloosa Island Pier closed Sunday morning for clean up dive

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Okaloosa Island Pier closed Sunday morning for clean up dive

Okaloosa Island Pier closed Sunday morning for clean up dive

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Island Pier will be closed to fishermen until noon Sunday, Sept. 26 to host a trash pick up in the Gulf of Mexico.

Divers will start around 7 a.m. to remove debris and other foreign materials from around the fishing pier.

A 150-foot safety barrier will be up on both sides of the pier during the clean-up dive. Walkers will be allowed on the pier for the day but are asked to give the staff space.

To volunteer, divers must have their own gear and fill out a waiver online prior to the event.

The pier will have an annual pass sale from 6 a.m.- noon and host an after-party for volunteers.

The pier is partnering with the Gulfarium Care Center, Angler’s, Okaloosa County and Destin-Fort Walton Beach for the clean-up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories