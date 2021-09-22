Okaloosa Island Pier closed Sunday morning for clean up dive

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Island Pier will be closed to fishermen until noon Sunday, Sept. 26 to host a trash pick up in the Gulf of Mexico.

Divers will start around 7 a.m. to remove debris and other foreign materials from around the fishing pier.

A 150-foot safety barrier will be up on both sides of the pier during the clean-up dive. Walkers will be allowed on the pier for the day but are asked to give the staff space.

To volunteer, divers must have their own gear and fill out a waiver online prior to the event.

The pier will have an annual pass sale from 6 a.m.- noon and host an after-party for volunteers.

The pier is partnering with the Gulfarium Care Center, Angler’s, Okaloosa County and Destin-Fort Walton Beach for the clean-up.