Okaloosa deputies searching for wanted person who ran into woods

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE: As of 7:10 p.m., the subject has not been located. Some units remain in the area. Residents are advised to take standard precautions and lock your doors. Also do not open them to anyone you don’t know. If you see or hear anything suspicious please call the OCSO.

Deputies say the individual ran into the woods off Country Club Drive in Shalimar.

OCSO Advisory: Deputies are currently looking for an individual facing warrants who ran into woods off Country Club Drive in Shalimar this evening. Multiple units including a K9 are on scene. Residents in that area who see anything suspicious can call the OCSO at 651-7400.

