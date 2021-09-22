Okaloosa deputies report 43 car burglaries and multiple stolen guns this month

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is reminding residents to lock their cars at night after an increase in vehicle burglaries and car thefts.

OCSO said 3 guns have been stolen and 9 vehicles were taken from Okaloosa County communities. 43 burglaries have been reported in the month of September alone.

North District has had 14

Central District has had 13

East District has had 16

OCSO said stolen firearms have been linked to homicides in the county. In a post, they remind residents to take their keys and guns out of the car at night and hide any valuables out of sight.

OCSO said all of the stolen vehicles were unlocked at the time.