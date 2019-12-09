Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 16-year-old Jorge Ortega.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen leaving the Hope House on Eastland Street in Crestview around 3:45 p.m. on November 30th.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts please contact us at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

16 year old Jorge Ortega was last seen leaving the Hope House on Eastland Street in Crestview around 3:45 p.m. on… Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 9, 2019

