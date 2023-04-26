FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new $750,000 building could be under construction soon at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Golf Club.

At the Apr. 25 City Council meeting, Executive Director Marty Stanovich with First Tee Gulf Coast proposed the new build near the course’s old pro shop off Country Club Ave NE.

First Tee Gulf Coast is the local chapter of the national non-profit First Tee. The organization teaches life and social skills to children through the game of golf from Foley, Ala. to Destin, Fla.

The Gulf Coast chapter has been operating at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Golf Club since 2013. The new construction would give them a private building to expand services to local kids.

Youth program looks to build new home at Fort Walton Beach Golf Club

Youth program looks to build new home at Fort Walton Beach Golf Club

Youth program looks to build new home at Fort Walton Beach Golf Club

Youth program looks to build new home at Fort Walton Beach Golf Club

“We work on shoulder times; we utilize the back end of the driving range and the adjacent practice areas,” said Stanovich. “We never interfere with the actual business of what is going on at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Golf Course.”

Stanovich said the building would be a 2,000-square-foot clubhouse with 1,200 square feet of covered porch. First Tee would not interfere with the course’s operation and would not host private events.

The cost of the project will be paid for entirely by private donors, according to Stanovich.

The city council voted 7-0 to direct city staff to draft a conditional letter of support for the proposal that would be brought back before the council at a future meeting.

Learn more about First Tee and see their participating locations online.