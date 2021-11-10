Women Veterans monument ceremony moving indoors

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The unveiling of eight bronze statues honoring women veterans in the U.S. Military will be moved indoors on Veterans Day due to weather concerns.

The Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners (BCC) will hold the ceremony in the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 2 p.m. since there is a high chance of rain this Veterans Day.

Following the presentations, a ribbon-cutting will be held outdoors at Veterans Park located at 1300 Miracle Strip Parkway.

Along with the eight statues, the park features ADA sidewalks and a dedication plaza.

More projects are underway at the park as well. A boardwalk, new education features, and a living shoreline are in the works.

Honorees chosen by the Women Veterans Monument Advisory Committee and approved by

the Board includes the following: