DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Judy Schink lost her husband David Schink, 61, in Feb. 2021 in the Gulf of Mexico. Judy says he was kayaking in waters near Norriego Point in Destin when he went missing. After three days and more than 9,000 square nautical miles searched, the kayak and broken paddle were recovered. David was never found.

After grieving and mourning the loss of such a life, the Schink family wanted to make sure it never happened to anyone else. This was the first thought to develop Aqua Alert.

“We were trying to figure ways to improve the situation and get more of what you guys call eyes on the water,” said Judy.

What is Aqua Alert?

“My son came up with the idea of creating an Aqua Alert, similar to an Amber Alert,” Judy said. “Except it would involve boaters volunteering to go out to the sites when the authorities deem that it is needed.”

At the Destin City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 7, Schink presented the idea with support from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee (FWC) and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We have been laying the groundwork to make this into a reality,” said Judy. “To develop it here in Destin so that registered boat owners would be able to sign up through everbridge notification company, which is what your county already has in place.”

The program would be county wide to start. Once a 9-1-1 call is deemed to be a search and rescue, law enforcement agencies would be able to issue an Aqua Alert to cell phone in the area telling boaters they need more eyes on the water.

Support for Aqua Alert in early stages

“I’ve been working with Mrs. Judy Schink quite a bit and I think she is on to something,” said Senior Chief Corey Palmer with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Desitn. “The potential to save lives through expanding communication capabilities is worth exploring further and we are eager to learn more about how the Coast Gaurd could play a role in the City of Destin’s Aqua Alert program.”

“I just transferred back from West Palm Beach, been over there the last three years so I was not aware of Mrs. Judy’s situation and her husband, but when I found out about Aqua Alert I reached out to her,” said Captain Keith Clark FWC for Northwest Florida. “I saw her passion in her voice, I saw her reasoning for the push to have this.”

“Having more ears and eyes out on the waterway assisting agencies like myself, Coast Guard and the sheriff’s office would be a great important tool to help us get their loved ones back quicker,” said Clark.

After meetings with law enforcement, Mayor Gary Jarvis stated Feb. 7 the Coast Guard has intentions to make the program nationwide.

What is next?

This new alert system is in the infancy stages and was not on the agenda for voting on Feb. 7. The city says more work needs to be done to make Aqua Alert a reality for it to be passed in Destin.

The council as well as the Schink family is working with Okaloosa County administration to move the project development forward.