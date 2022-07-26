FLOROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriffs’ Office said Shelia Grimes and Kameron Mathis made potentially life-saving actions on May 11, 2022, after they stopped to protect a young girl standing along Highway 98.

OCSO said deputies receive multiple 9-1-1 calls of a young girl standing in and along Highway 98 near the Santa Rosa County line. Grimes and Mathis both stopped their cars to move the child out of the turning lane and waited for deputies to arrive.

EMS and OCSO on the scene said the girl was ok. The 5-year-old is autistic and non-verbal. OCSO said she got out of her home .06 mile away from where she was found.

The girl’s father came to the scene and OCSO released the kid back to her family.

OCSO presented both Grimes and Mathis with a citizens award Monday, July 25.

“Based on the swift actions of Kameron Mathis and Shiela Grimes the child was unharmed and quickly reunited with her father. Without their intervention, the child could have certainly been harmed, or not immediately recorded especially wiht the incident occurring during 500 traffic on a weekday shortly before dark on Highway 98,” said OCSO Community Resource Deputy Brian Muhlback.

Full report from OCSO:

