FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A mother and donor-recipient shared her story Monday at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital.

Nurses from the Hospital’s ICU and community members gathered to raise a flag for National Donate Life Month.

Kim McMahon lost her 16-year-old son to liver failure while he waited on the transplant list.

“I saw these parents sitting up there and it’s such a helpless feeling not being able to help your child,” said McMahon.

Nearly two decades after her son’s battle, McMahon advocates for more organ donation.

“When this happened to my son, it’s been 18 years, but I had no idea there was a shortage. I think that’s something people should know and they need to know that they could be in that position,” said Kim McMahon, donor-recipient and advocate.



The chief medical officer at HCA Hospital Dr. Eric Schuck said one donor could save 75 lives with organ and tissue donations.

Schuck said the United States ranks number one in the world for organ donation and surgeries, reaching one million total transplants in 2022.

“There are more than 5,000 patients currently on waiting lists at transplant centers across Florida. In addition, hundreds of thousands more wait patiently for the gift of tissue donation,” said Director of Communications and Community Engagement Nina Harrelson.

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said every 10 minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list, and every day, approximately 17 people die while waiting for an organ transplant.

McMahon later became a tissue recipient herself during back surgery.

“I never had back problems and over time I needed to have spinal fusion surgery. I ended up coming out a tissue recipient with some bone,” said McMahon. “I feel just as blessed that I am able to continue to share my story, continue to work, and live my normal life because someone chose to help me in my time of need and make things better.”