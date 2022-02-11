CRESTVIEW Fla. (WKRG) — One woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after she murdered a Crestview man back in 2020.

Lovejoy Cassie Ponthieux, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Jonathan Harvard. Harvard was shot and killed in 2020 at Crestview Inn at James Lee Boulevard.

When Crestview officers arrived, Harvard was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Harvard had been staying with his girlfriend in the hotel for three days before the murder, according to a manager at the Inn.

Ponthieux was then charged with murder and several drug charges. The drug charges were dismissed after she entered a plea deal.