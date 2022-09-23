CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage.

Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies.

According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, Sept. 16. She said Warf hit her in the head with a beer bottle and she asked him to leave.

Warf then grabbed the woman and held her down in the bedroom for at least four minutes, according to the OCSO report. The woman suffered a hemorrhage in her left eye from the strike of the beer bottle. She was also bruised on her arms from the attack.

Warf fled the scene, according to deputies. Wharf was later arrested Friday, Sept. 23 for the battery charges.

Warf is held in Okaloosa County Jail with bond denied from the Florida commissioner’s office, an Okaloosa County judge set a $12,500 bond. OCSO said Warf has a violent criminal history with battery charges stemming from 2017 and 2018.