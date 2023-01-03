NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Grand Jury indicted 37-year-old Mary-Jean Liza for the death of a minor.

According to the State Attorney’s office, Liza is charged with killing her own child on Dec. 30, 2002. The charge is listed as First-Degree Felony Murder.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took her into custody on Dec. 6, 2021. WKRG News 5 has requested more information about the child’s death and the arrest report.

Liza is currently out on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Feb. 13, 2023.