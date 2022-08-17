OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.

Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.

She was taken to shore by boat. EMS met the woman at the Coast Guard Station to help, but “she did not survive,” according to OCSO.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.