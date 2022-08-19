SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach.

Rice is accused of taking dozens of plants on two different occasions from the location, most recently on August 7. The suspect was caught on surveillance footage.

The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe and Nursery told WKRG News 5 that after tips from the public, she found the suspect and her plants at a home on 5th avenue. The owner told deputies about the suspect in deputies took her into custody on August 17.

OCSO confirmed Rice took the pants and had them at her house. Rice is charged with burglary and grand theft. She has been released from Okaloosa County Jail on a $2,000 bond.