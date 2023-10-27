OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly hit a child when she went to pick them up from daycare, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Miller, 39, picked up a child from the Childcare Network on Wednesday and was allegedly upset because the child was kicked out of the network, according to the report.

She allegedly hit the child multiple times, leading to the child getting a bloody nose.

A witness took photos of the child’s face and showed the evidence to deputies, according to the report.

Miller was arrested and charged with abusing a child without great bodily harm.

