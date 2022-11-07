OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP.

Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to avoid the patrol vehicle,” and debris hit the wrecker operator who was stopped during a “recovery from an earlier crash.”

Mason fled the scene and continued westbound into Santa Rosa County. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office located Mason and stopped her in Navarre. Through investigation, troopers determined Mason was “impaired.”

Mason was charged with her fourth DUI offense among other things listed below:

DUI with property damage

hit-and-run

violation of driver’s license restriction

careless driving

driving with an open container of alcoholic beverage

failure to provide proof of insurance

Following the arrest, deputies said Mason tried to bribe members of the FHP and SRCSO by offering them each $10,000 to release her.

Mason was also charged with bribery of a public servant and was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. She is being held on a $36,500 bond.