OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking.

William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing a woman’s keys outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant off Beal Parkway, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

Branch walked up to the woman “wielding a stick and demanding her keys,” according to the post. The woman was getting her baby out of the car when Branch approached her. Branch then grabbed her keys from her waistband and went inside her car, according to deputies.

A Chick-fil-A employee ran to help the woman when she started screaming. Branch punched the young man in the face, but he was “not seriously injured,” according to the post. The employee told deputies Branch was involved in another incident before the attempted carjacking.