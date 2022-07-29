DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested Ashley Messina, 37, from Navarre Monday nearly four months after she allegedly shoved a child at a Destin amusement park.

According to the OCSO arrest report, a child said Messina pushed her into a metal guard rail following a go-cart race on March 19 at The Track on Emerald Coast Parkway.

OCSO reviewed surveillance footage and said Messina is seen shoving the girl into the guard rail after the ride. In the video, Messina then walks away, and the girl falls to the ground, the report said. OCSO said the girl was not severely injured.

Messina told deputies the girl rammed a go-kart into the back of hers while pulling into the parking lane. Messina returned to The Track three hours after the race and said she was dizzy and lightheaded from the incident.

OCSO charged Messina with child abuse. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

The Track has not returned WKRG News 5 requests for a statement.