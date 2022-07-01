Watch fireworks on Okaloosa Island every Wednesday this summer season

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Those lining the beaches in Okaloosa County for the July 4th holiday can watch firework shows in all directions from the Marler Bridge Monday night. From Fort Walton Beach to Walton County, there will be different times to see each light show.

Here is a list of July 4th fireworks displays in Okaloosa County, including Destin and Fort Walton Beach. Find out when and where to watch:

City of Destin fireworks display

The City of Destin and Compass Resorts will host the 36th Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show. The fireworks show can be seen looking South over the East Pass and will begin at 9 p.m., Monday, July 4th.

Tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music.

In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Tuesday, July 5th at 8:30 pm.

The show can be viewed from anywhere along the harbor and on the water around Destin.

Fort Walton Beach

The City of Fort Walton Beach will celebrate Independence Day at the Landing on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 5-9 p.m. The event is free to the public and includes kid activities, live music and a firework show.

The fireworks are launched at 8:45 pm on from a barge over the Santa Rosa Sound.

Boggy Bayou Fireworks Show

The 2022 Boggy Bayou Fireworks Show is planned for Monday, July 4th at approximately 8:45 pm.

The City of Niceville said Lions Park, Lincoln Park, Niceville Landing, Kiwanis Park and Shipyard Point Park are great vantage points.

Villiage at Baytowne Wharf

The village at Baytowne Wharf is hosting its Red, White, and Baytowne celebration. The event starts at rom 7 pm with live music and family activities. A fireworks display will start at 9:15 pm.

North Okaloosa Events

The annual City of Crestview 4th of July Celebration & Party in the Park at 3 p.m. Monday, July 4th. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. that evening at Twin Hills Park, 10 S. Hathaway St.