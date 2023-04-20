DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has a growing population. According to One Okaloosa EDC, the economic development council, the population has increased from 193,812 people in 2014 to 215,468 in 2022.

Data from One Okaloosa EDC shows the largest population increase from 2014 to 2015 and 2019 to 2020.

One Okaloosa EDC

The economics of the population shows a median income of $68,868 per year. One Okaloosa EDC Executive Director Nathan Sparks said the middle class is based on the median income.

“The Pew Research Center (and others) define the middle class as households that earn between two-thirds and double the median U.S. household income, so you can extrapolate out that in Okaloosa County, households that earn between 2/3 and double of the County’s median income (approximately $68,000) meet the widely accepted definition of “middle class”,” said Sparks.

According to that breakdown, the middle class is a large range making between $45,912 and $137,736 a year.

One Okaloosa EDC lists more than 49,768 homes in the county in the middle-class range.

One Okaloosa EDC

With an increasing population, housing has been at the forefront of recent city and county meetings.

The Board of County Commissioners is working with a firm to develop more attainable housing for those in the middle class. The focus will be on military residents and those in heavily or growing populated areas.

Attainable housing is separate that affordable housing standards meant for low-income families and residents.

“Keep in mind that ‘affordable housing’ is when no more than 30% of household income is going to rent/mortgage payments,” said Sparks.

Efforts are ongoing for those falling below the $45,912 yearly income. The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is working on building more units and locations for low-income families and residents.

The County expects the plan for attainable housing to be complete by the end of this year working with the AHAC and Thomas P. Miller and Associates based out of Indianapolis.