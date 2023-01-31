DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen flights in and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport Tuesday were delayed or canceled.

Flights with both American and Delta airlines were delayed more than 5 hours from the original departure time. Some arriving flights showed Dallas diversions and delays of more than two hours.

The County Public Information Officer Nick Tomececk confirmed with VPS that the delays were caused by weather.

While North Texas and nearby states are experiencing a strong winter storm and freezing temperatures, heavy fog is sticking around the coastal areas of the WKRG News 5 coverage map.

The WKRG First Alert Storm Team is forecasting the fog to stay around through Thursday morning.

“I can say the fog will be around for Tomorrow as well and then maybe even Thursday morning,” said WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham. “What’s going to happen is on Thursday is that cold front is going to move in and kind of move everything on out because we’re gonna see the winds pick up.”

Many driving around Okaloosa County have seen the fog become thick right around open waterways and bridges. Birmingham explained how this dense fog is created.

“We have some cool water temperatures and then above it we have warm moist air with very light winds, so that causes the air to kind of condense into those water droplets, which of course forms fog,” said Birmingham. “So that’s basically what’s happening. And then with our winds coming very light out of the South, it’s kind of getting it from the water in those inland communities. So I do know for sure that there is possibly gonna be dense fog for tomorrow and maybe even Thursday.”

The Airport Operations team said those with flights out of VPS should contact the airline directly for updates or potential changes.

Track arrivals and departures on the FlyVPS website.