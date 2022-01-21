‘We just want to know why’: Family of Fort Walton Beach murder victim speaks out as deputies search for suspect

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Northwest Florida are looking for murder suspect Josh Galvao-Sahb. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said the 20-year-old shot and killed a father of 8, Earnest Riggs Jr. last year in Fort Walton Beach.

The Riggs family is still heartbroken over the loss of Earnest Riggs Jr. The 48-year-old played an important role in a massive family. The family received a call Thursday, Jan. 20. from the OCSO that a suspect was wanted for the shooting. Now, they just want him caught and want to know why Earnest was killed.

Kristine Riggs mourns the loss of her son.

“I wear Earnest near my heart every day every night,” said Riggs’ mother.

Riggs was one of five siblings who lived to serve his community. Earnest’s brother Jeremy Riggs remembers his brother’s impact on the community.

“A motivator, influencer, he did a lot in the community, he was a community advocate and he loved his family, a family man,” said Rigg’s brother.

Riggs was killed on Vincent Lane in Fort Walton Beach inside a work truck. His family said Riggs owned his own construction company. Riggs, along with four other people were in the neighborhood on March 17, 2021, for a new business deal. Witnesses told OCSO they saw a man dressed in all black walk up to the truck and shoot Riggs in the passenger seat with a handgun. OCSO believes that to be Galvao-Sahb.

According to the arrest warrant issued on Jan. 20, Galvao-Sahb purchased a phone from Walmart on March 15. Deputies said Riggs and Galvao-Sahb communicated through that purchased phone number on the day of the shooting. Through GPS tracking and phone records, OCSO investigators placed the phone at the crime scene on the day Riggs was killed.

The Riggs family said the real healing will happen after justice is served. In the meantime, they have a message for the suspect.

“We are a forgiving family. and at this point, we are just trying to find a reason to forgive. We just want to know why,” said Riggs’ brother.

Julie Gomez, Rigg’s older sister hopes that Galvao-Sahb is found soon.

“I just hope they find him and get him off the streets before he does this to someone else’s father, brother, nephew, or something and it’s just not right,” said Gomez. “To take someone’s life like that. He didn’t deserve this.”

Jeremy Riggs said his brother had a life motto of ‘it’s on again’ that reminded people that life goes on and not to wallow in the bad times.

As for the suspect, OCSO said Galvao-Sahb’s last known residence was Fort Walton Beach but he has since left the area. Once in custody, he will face first-degree premeditated murder.

Anyone with information on Galvao-Sahb’s whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS. You can also email EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or send a tip through their P3 Tips Mobile Application. If your information helps lead to an arrest you can earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.