‘We have the watch from here’: Retired Fort Walton Beach police K-9 Astro dies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department announces the passing of their Retired K-9 Astro.

K-9 Astro was adopted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department in 2011 from the Lackland Air Force Base Military Working Dog Program. There he was known by his ID P694 and was 2 years old at the time.

K-9 Astro was a member of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and assigned to Sgt. Charles Pettis. During his six years of service to the city of Fort Walton Beach, K-9 Astro was instrumental in community engagement and narcotic enforcement.

“Children, and adults alike, loved his sweet-natured demeanor,” said the Fort Walton Beach Police in a Facebook post.

When Sgt. Pettis was promoted in July 2016, K-9 Astro retired and went to live permanently with the Pettis family in their home. Since that time, K-9 Astro has enjoyed retired life with his furry siblings.

“Astro was my partner, my shadow. I couldn’t move two feet without him beside me. He was my ear through some difficult times. Astro and I were truly a match for each other,” Sgt. Pettis said.

Memorial service arrangements will be announced soon.

“We have the watch from here,” Fort Walton Beach Police wrote in a Facebook post.