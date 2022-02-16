DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 20 people took time off Tuesday to volunteer and clean Norriego Point Beach at the Destin harbor.

Local realtor and self-claimed trash treasure finder Wendi Townsend organized the clean-up day Feb. 15. Those that joined went by boat from the Destin Marina to Norriego Point around 10 in the morning.

“I used to vacation here for 12 years, I’ve lived here 10,” said Townsend. “I’ve enjoyed the water and I love supporting local and we got to take care of the marine life otherwise it’s not going to be this beautiful.”

Townsend says she regularly goes to different beaches along the emerald coast for exercise. She says every beach walk can become a clean-up walk.

“I go to the beach almost every morning for about 45 minutes before I go to the gym or go to work. We all have a job, but I don’t know. It just makes you feel good. Fresh air, free exercise, salt air,” said Townsend.

Volunteers Tuesday picked up dozens of trashbags worth of plastic bottles, ropes, and other various items scattered along the beach. Townsend has done plenty of clean-ups and says plastic straws are the number one thing she finds on the beach.

“Straws, if anybody has ever been with me they know I don’t use straws ever and bottle caps. I don’t know why people are drinking these bottled waters and throwing these bottle caps down, but not cool,” said Townsend.

Townsend says the next clean-up dive location has not been set, but a date has.

“March 5, And we’re gonna have some kids that are gonna be able to do that one. It’s a Saturday morning. I haven’t picked the beach yet. That’s really hard. So if you guys wanna follow me on Facebook and let me know of a couple of beaches you’d like to clean up in 3 Weeks, let me know,” said Townsend.

Most beach clean-ups are for walkers. Tuesday was made special with the help of local businesses.

“We are partnering with we have Chris at Destin Marina. They let us launch the boats for Crab Island Jimmy Charters. Please support local. I’ve got sandcastle Dan, I’ve got Brian Douglas photography. There’s so many you guys,” said Townsend.

Those interested in helping out can find Wendi Townsend on social media here.

“It’s one hour. Just come out, have fun, meet new friends, like-minded people. Not only that just pick up trash, it’s not a big deal, you won’t get cooties, just pick up the trash,” said Townsend.