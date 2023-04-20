DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Coastal resource team is dedicated to making Destin-Fort Walton Beach a fishing and diving destination. The latest project involved sinking a 110-foot boat names RMS Cyclops.

On Tuesday, Apr. 18, County staff and local dive shops geared up to watch the vessel sink to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

The boat sits in 72 feet of water about four nautical miles off the coast, making it a good site for open and advanced scuba divers.

In a video shared by the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, the boat lifted into the air before heading down in a straight line, however, in the descent it flipped and landed upside down.

“Marine life seeks out structures to live and thrive. These artificial structures provide that habitat for these creatures. It provides marine life with a robust ecosystem that was previously lacking off the shores of our beaches in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s also a great place to fish and dive!” Okaloosa Board of County Comissioners Facebook Post

The coastal resource team is set to sink a larger boat, the RMS Atlantis further out from shore in the coming weeks.

The 125-foot vessel is in the Santa Rosa Sound waiting for a deployment date to be set.

Coordinates for both vessels:

CYCLOPS – 30° 20.838 N, 86° 26.239

ATLANTIS – 30° 14.556, -86° 30.529

View a map of artificial reefs in Okaloosa County online.