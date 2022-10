NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — C W Ruckel Middle School SRO Chad Smith was in for a nice birthday surprise last week. The school in Niceville held a pep rally on the same day as the officer’s birthday.

The crowd brought the SRO to center stage while the entire school sang him a happy birthday.

Watch the full video posted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office above.

The Ruckel Rams school staff took it one step further with a large yard sign display on campus reading ‘Happy Birthday Dep Smith’.