FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night.

At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side.

WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line to show the beginning of the action on Facebook.

Below is a list of the float line-up.

Lead off with Fort Walton Beach Police Department

1 Choctawhatchee High School AFJROTC

2 City of Fort Walton Beach City Council & City Staff

3 Fort Walton Beach Public Library

4 Fort Walton Beach High School AFJROTC

5 Florosa Fire Dept.

6 Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners

7 XLKites

8 Michles & Booth, P.A.

9 J Mikels LawnCare, LLC

10 Shalimar Little League, Inc.

11 Panhandle United Roller Derby

12 Emerald Coast HeadTurners Car Club

13 Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson

14 Fort Walton Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheerleading

15 W. C. Pryor Middle School Pirate Band

16 Hot Head Burritos Fort Walton Beach

17 Shoreline Church

18 One Hr Air/Ben Franklin Plumbing/Mister Sparky

19 United Fidelity Bank Emerald Coast

20 Cheesus Food Truck FWB

21 Fort Walton Beach First United Methodist Church

22 Sigma Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated

23 Northwest Florida State College

24 Bruner Middle School Sparklers

25 FWB High School Dance Team

26 FWB High School & Bruner Middle School Bands

27 FWB Cheerleaders

28 BMS Hope Squad, SWAT & Minority Council

29 The Honey Do Service, Inc. (Fort Walton Beach, FL)

30 First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach

31 Lowe’s Store #479 FWB

32 Cinco Baptist Church and School

33 Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter NSDAR

34 House of Deliverance C06IC

35 Krewe of Columbus Ft. Walton Beach

36 Second Breath Styles

37 Choctawhatchee HS Indianettes

38 Choctawhatchee HS Style Marchers

39 Air Medics HVAC

40 Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park Fort Walton Beach

41 Fort Walton Beach Woman’s Club

42 Angels Home Health

43 Ohana Heating and Air LLC

44 Katharine’s Studio One Dance Center

45 Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc.

46 Sanekas Legacy & The Muffin Man

47 Boy Scout Troop 544

48 The Island Resort At Fort Walton Beach

49 Saint Mary Catholic School (Fort Walton Beach) Band

50 Panhandle Jeepettes

51 Cub Scouts Pack 527

52 Emerald Coast Entertainment Services, DJ Anthony Rine or ECDJ Services

53 Fort Walton Beach Cheerleaders

54 Tienda La Mexicana & Taqueria

55 Football – Shalimar Athletic Association

56 Nauti Dawg Rescue

57 Misfits

58 Emerald City Gymnastics

59 Meigs Middle School Cheerleaders

60 Meigs Middle School Wildcat Band

61 Anchored Renovations, Contracting & Design

62 Studio FuZion

63 Street Predatorz

64 Skyla’s Beauty and Barber Lounge

65 Trinity UMC Fort Walton Beach, FL

66 Shalimar Lawn Care

67 Gathering Church

68 Omni Broadcasting

69 Champion Life Church

70 Ocean City Church

71 Navarre High School Band

72 Sequel Electrical Supply – Ft Walton Beach

73 Cumulus Media

74 Advance America Fort Walton Beach

75 Debi Riley

76 Uhaul Moving & Storage

77 Turf Tailors

78 Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast

79 Northwest Florida Ballet

80 Liza Jackson Preparatory School Lion Pride Band

81 Miss Okaloosa County, Miss FWB and Miss Niceville

82 The Salvation Army serving Okaloosa & Walton Counties

83 Navarre Youth Sports Association

84 Rye-Land Lawncare, LLC

85 God’s Glory

86 Infinity Barber Shop & Salon

87 Town of Shalimar

88 Austism Awarness

89 Gold’s Gym of FWB

90 Coastline Apartments

91 Miss Orlando’s Outstanding Teen

92 Okaloosa County Republican Party

93 Niceville High School Eagles Robotics

94 Priority 1 HVAC

95 Krewe of Bowlegs

Last to ride is Fort Walton Beach Fire Department with Santa