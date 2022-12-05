FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night.
At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side.
WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line to show the beginning of the action on Facebook.
Below is a list of the float line-up.
- Lead off with Fort Walton Beach Police Department
- 1 Choctawhatchee High School AFJROTC
- 2 City of Fort Walton Beach City Council & City Staff
- 3 Fort Walton Beach Public Library
- 4 Fort Walton Beach High School AFJROTC
- 5 Florosa Fire Dept.
- 6 Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners
- 7 XLKites
- 8 Michles & Booth, P.A.
- 9 J Mikels LawnCare, LLC
- 10 Shalimar Little League, Inc.
- 11 Panhandle United Roller Derby
- 12 Emerald Coast HeadTurners Car Club
- 13 Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson
- 14 Fort Walton Buccaneers Youth Football and Cheerleading
- 15 W. C. Pryor Middle School Pirate Band
- 16 Hot Head Burritos Fort Walton Beach
- 17 Shoreline Church
- 18 One Hr Air/Ben Franklin Plumbing/Mister Sparky
- 19 United Fidelity Bank Emerald Coast
- 20 Cheesus Food Truck FWB
- 21 Fort Walton Beach First United Methodist Church
- 22 Sigma Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated
- 23 Northwest Florida State College
- 24 Bruner Middle School Sparklers
- 25 FWB High School Dance Team
- 26 FWB High School & Bruner Middle School Bands
- 27 FWB Cheerleaders
- 28 BMS Hope Squad, SWAT & Minority Council
- 29 The Honey Do Service, Inc. (Fort Walton Beach, FL)
- 30 First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach
- 31 Lowe’s Store #479 FWB
- 32 Cinco Baptist Church and School
- 33 Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter NSDAR
- 34 House of Deliverance C06IC
- 35 Krewe of Columbus Ft. Walton Beach
- 36 Second Breath Styles
- 37 Choctawhatchee HS Indianettes
- 38 Choctawhatchee HS Style Marchers
- 39 Air Medics HVAC
- 40 Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park Fort Walton Beach
- 41 Fort Walton Beach Woman’s Club
- 42 Angels Home Health
- 43 Ohana Heating and Air LLC
- 44 Katharine’s Studio One Dance Center
- 45 Healing Paws for Warriors, Inc.
- 46 Sanekas Legacy & The Muffin Man
- 47 Boy Scout Troop 544
- 48 The Island Resort At Fort Walton Beach
- 49 Saint Mary Catholic School (Fort Walton Beach) Band
- 50 Panhandle Jeepettes
- 51 Cub Scouts Pack 527
- 52 Emerald Coast Entertainment Services, DJ Anthony Rine or ECDJ Services
- 53 Fort Walton Beach Cheerleaders
- 54 Tienda La Mexicana & Taqueria
- 55 Football – Shalimar Athletic Association
- 56 Nauti Dawg Rescue
- 57 Misfits
- 58 Emerald City Gymnastics
- 59 Meigs Middle School Cheerleaders
- 60 Meigs Middle School Wildcat Band
- 61 Anchored Renovations, Contracting & Design
- 62 Studio FuZion
- 63 Street Predatorz
- 64 Skyla’s Beauty and Barber Lounge
- 65 Trinity UMC Fort Walton Beach, FL
- 66 Shalimar Lawn Care
- 67 Gathering Church
- 68 Omni Broadcasting
- 69 Champion Life Church
- 70 Ocean City Church
- 71 Navarre High School Band
- 72 Sequel Electrical Supply – Ft Walton Beach
- 73 Cumulus Media
- 74 Advance America Fort Walton Beach
- 75 Debi Riley
- 76 Uhaul Moving & Storage
- 77 Turf Tailors
- 78 Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast
- 79 Northwest Florida Ballet
- 80 Liza Jackson Preparatory School Lion Pride Band
- 81 Miss Okaloosa County, Miss FWB and Miss Niceville
- 82 The Salvation Army serving Okaloosa & Walton Counties
- 83 Navarre Youth Sports Association
- 84 Rye-Land Lawncare, LLC
- 85 God’s Glory
- 86 Infinity Barber Shop & Salon
- 87 Town of Shalimar
- 88 Austism Awarness
- 89 Gold’s Gym of FWB
- 90 Coastline Apartments
- 91 Miss Orlando’s Outstanding Teen
- 92 Okaloosa County Republican Party
- 93 Niceville High School Eagles Robotics
- 94 Priority 1 HVAC
- 95 Krewe of Bowlegs
- Last to ride is Fort Walton Beach Fire Department with Santa
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.