FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people filled Okaloosa Island beaches Wednesday night to watch the first firework show of the busy season.

Crews from the Boardwalk will host the fireworks every Wednesday through August 10, 2022.

The Light Up Your Summer firework show is shot off from the end of the Okaloosa Island Pier. Anyone fishing or walking the pier will be moved closer to shore before the show starts.

Okaloosa County deputies move people back to the weather vane at 7:00 pm. Everyone must be in front of the lifeguard tower in the middle of the pier by 8:00 pm. The show starts at 9:00 pm.

The Boardwalk is located just East of the pier with multiple restaurants and shops on site.

“Make it a dinner & show with a front-row view from any of The Boardwalk’s restaurants, or grab a quick treat and spread out along the beach to watch the fireworks blast off from the pier.” The Boardwalk

After the show, many stuck around to hunt for ghost crabs and enjoy marine life around the pier.

Special Firework shows for 2022:

Labor Day Weekend – Sunday, September 4th • 9 pm

Halloween “Tricks & Treasures” Event, October 31st • 8 pm

New Year’s Eve, December 31st • 8 pm

More information about the Boardwalk and events on the pier can be found here.