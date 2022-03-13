OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager in Okaloosa County, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, is facing new charges after he allegedly gave police a false name during a traffic stop.

A 17-year-old from Defuniak Springs had an active felony warrant out by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and had a separate hold by the Niceville Police Department.

On Saturday, March 12, the teen was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a traffic stop. It was at that point that he gave OCSO deputies a fake name. When deputies confronted him with the fact that the name wasn’t valid, the teen tried to run but was subdued. The deputy also found 19 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

The teen was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and resisting without violence. The active OCSO warrant was for possession of marijuana with intent to sell.