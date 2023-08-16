The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took a wanted Fort Walton Beach man into custody Tuesday, according to an OCSO release (OCSO).

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took a wanted Fort Walton Beach man into custody Tuesday, according to an OCSO release.

The initial incident that led to a search warrant was on Friday, Aug. 11.

Deandre Seymore Short was wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence battery after a woman said he “pushed a black handgun into her cheek and punched her repeatedly in the face with his fists,” the release reads.

According to the release, the woman had bruises, cuts and a circular-shaped bruise on her cheek, which was consistent with the muzzle of a firearm.

The OCSO Special Response and Crisis Negotiations Teams responded to the scene on Aug. 11, but Short had fled the scene.

On Tuesday, OCSO tracked Short down, and he was in the local Super 8 Motel. Upon the officers’ arrival at the hotel room, Short attempted to flee the scene again.

Short was then captured and is now facing another charge of resisting an officer without violence.