FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced wake zone changes near the Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach.

The area under and surrounding the bridge in the Santa Rosa Sound has been a slow-speed/minimum wake zone for years. OCSO said new signage will be in place for a half-mile East expansion into Choctawhatchee Bay.

Slow Speed/ Minimum Wake Zone Expansion – (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The expansion sits from The Gulf Restaurant to the Destin West RV Resort on Okaloosa Island and will include the boat ramp at Marler Park.

Starting in 2023, Brooks Bridge is undergoing a replacement project by the Florida Department of Transportation that will disrupt traffic on the roads and in the water periodically.

WKRG News 5 is working to learn what caused the expansion and if the change will be permanent following the new roadway’s completion.

The bridge is expected to be done in the Fall of 2027.