Wagner takes seat as one of the youngest to Destin City Council

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Bobby Wagner placed his first vote Monday night on the Destin City Council.

The council voted Wagner, 28, onto the council Nov. 15 to fill a vacant seat.

Wagner made his first appointment at the Dec. 6 meeting by nominating holistic realtor Bekah Manley for the Land Planning Agency.

The city of Destin released a call out to residents for openings on city boards such as Board of Adjustment, Public Works/Public Safety Committee and Town Center Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee.

Wagner ran for a vacant city council seat earlier in 2021 and came in second to now councilman Jim Bagby. Wagner counted in with 557 votes that election to Bagby’s 690. Wagner serves as one of the youngest councilmembers in the city’s history.

