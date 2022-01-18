Adopt Me

Vote to name Okaloosa County’s new K-9 puppy

Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the public’s input to name their new furbaby, a bloodhound K9 pup.

NAME OPTIONS:

  • ROSCOE
  • BO (BEAUX)
  • PARKER

You can vote by commenting on your favorite name on the OCSO Facebook post, here.

OCSO employees submitted dozens of potential names for our new bloodhound puppy to Sheriff Eric Aden over the long weekend – and those names have now been narrowed down to just three contenders!

The new pup is OCSO’s first bloodhound K9. The dog will be trained under K9 handler OCSO Deputy Tim Patterson.

Sheriff Eric Aden with new K9 puppy

The male bloodhound came from a litter in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

