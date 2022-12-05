OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is asking for the public to help name their two baby penguins.

The Gulfarium said the male/female duo are African black-footed penguins. They listed three options for the public to vote for:

1. Buddy and Jovie – named after the characters in the popular holiday movie Elf!

2. Artemis and Rocket– named after NASA’s recent moon rocket launch.

3. Marco and Polo – named after the fun childhood game!

To vote, comment with one of the three options on the park’s Facebook post. Voting will close on Dec. 16 with the names announced on Dec. 19.