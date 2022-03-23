OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center is seeking volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season.

The C.A.R.E. center takes in injured and hooked sea turtles on the gulf coast. More turtles come to this area from May 1 to Oct. 31 for nesting season. The Gulfarium said this is a busy season for the lab.

Volunteers will work with the turtles by feeding them and cleaning the facility. The volunteers will also be invited on-site for turtle releases once a patient completes treatment and can be sent back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Some of the main tasks we will need help with this summer are habitat upkeep, feeding sea turtles and providing on call assistance for evening turtle calls. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center

VOLUNTEER CRITERIA:

At least 18 years of age

Have a passion for marine life and conservation

Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds.