Vinny McGuire’s pizza to reopen in 2022 after electrical fire

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-time pizza joint at the entrance to Destin, Florida went up in flames over the weekend.

Destin Fire Rescue and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office helped extinguish the fire Saturday afternoon that started in the attic of the restaurant.

‘I was actually here working and you look outside and you start to see firetrucks, they are started to pull into the lot you look out side and there is smoke everywhere’ Jared Berg, Sugarland General Manager

The pizza place sits at the side of McGuire’s Irish pub on HWY 98- the main building was not damaged.

“It would have been a huge problem, the buildings are all connected, this is an old building,” said Berg. “This is a brick building here but there is a lot of wood so it was pretty scary for a minute.”

Right now the area is roped off for the building to be gutted.

Management tells me no one was hurt and they expect to reopen by January 1 of 2022.