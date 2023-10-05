OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After his trial and sentencing, new video shows a man driving into oncoming traffic several times putting dozens of lives at risk as deputies tried to stop him.

Wendell Wright stole a friend’s vehicle and then led Okaloosa County deputies on a chase up and down Eglin Parkway and Highway 123 near the Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport.

He crossed the median into oncoming traffic and then went off road before getting back on the highway. A couple minutes later, he crossed the median again and headed back the opposite way.

Deputies backed off a bit as Wright drove the wrong way on the highway narrowly missing dozens of cars. He turned around again eventually going back across the median and into oncoming traffic.

A deputy saw an opportunity to stop him clipping the back side of the stolen car causing it to spin around 360 degrees. Wright tried to keep going, but a deputy rammed his car bringing the chase to an end.

Wright was arrested, and deputies found drugs in the car. In July, an Okaloosa County jury found him guilty of six charges related to the chase, the stolen car and drug possession.

He was sentenced in late September to 15 years in state prison followed by seven years of probation.