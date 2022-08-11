Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shoes a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon.
Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 12 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms.
The First Alert Storm Team is following storms moving in and across WKRG News 5 area. Be sure to follow our meteorologists for the latest weather updates.
