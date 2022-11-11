MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators lined Mary Esther Blvd Friday afternoon to watch the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Groups including local marching bands, boy scouts, Star Wars characters, Mustang driving club, Jeeps, and law enforcement trotted the streets to honor the nation’s military members.

WKRG News 5 caught the parade near the Santa Rosa Mall turnoff. Watch the video above to see the action.

