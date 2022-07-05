HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Panama City man faces several charges in Okaloosa County after deputies said he pointed a loaded shotgun at another man’s face in Holt.

OCSO responded to a home on Keiser Mill Road late Monday, July 4 for a ‘shots fired’ call. On scene, the man told deputies Terry Lamar Langford, 34, came home asking to speak to someone inside.

The man told deputies he refused to let Langford inside and the two started arguing. The man said Langford then pointed a shotgun at his face.

According to the arrest report, the man was scared for his life and quickly tackled Langford to the ground, breaking him through a banister and off the front porch. The man said the physical battle caused the shotgun to fire once.

The victim started fighting Langford and wrestled the shotgun away from him, according to the arrest report. OCSO said the victim cleared the gun of live ammunition and gave it back to Langford.

OCSO deputies arrived and arrested Langford on the scene. The man handed deputies the live red Winchester 12 Gauge shotgun shell for evidence.

Deputies said once in custody, Langford became angry and started banging his head against the patrol car window and kicking the door with his feet. Langford also made violent threats to the deputies on the scene.

Langford is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, intimidation for threatening to kill a law enforcement officer and probation violation by possessing a firearm.

OCSO said Langford was out on parole for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. Langford has a long criminal history in Okaloosa County dating back to 2010 including several battery charges and burglary.

OCSO did not release information on who Langford was trying to speak with inside the home. Langford is behind bars in the Okaloosa County jail awaiting his bond hearing.