CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department was called to a crash that injured two people Friday afternoon.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 30 off Highway 90 after a car rolled over. One person was life-flighted while another was taken to a hospital by Okaloosa County EMS.

Crestview Fire helped the North Okaloosa Fire District and Dorcas Volunteer Fire Department free the two from the crushed vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the CFD.

Firefighters and other officials worked to remove the two people in the rolled-over car. The roof was removed in the process and several pieces of equipment were used to “stabilize the vehicle,” according to the post.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.